Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, former Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City man Filipe Morais has said he is still confident of finding a new club.

At the end of September, former Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City man Filipe Morais became a free-agent. His contract with Crawley Town came to an end and since then, the 35-year-old has been on the lookout for a new club.

Rumours circulated regarding a potential return to either Bolton or Bradford. However, both the Trotters and the Bantams moved to play down links quickly.

“Something will come for me”

Despite not finding a club yet, Morais is maintaining hope that he will find a new team. Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, he said:

“A lot of teams now are going into a really busy period and are starting to look at it again. I just think everything happens for a reason. If I keep working as hard as I can, something will come for me – I’m a big believer in that.

“When I speak to friends in the game who haven’t got a club, I tell them to keep motivated and stay fit. You’ve got to train with the belief that the phone could ring at any time. If you don’t train with that mindset, you would never be ready.”

“I’ve still got a lot to offer”

Morais went on to add that he wants to join a club where he will be able to achieve something. At 35, the Portuguese midfielder is confident that he can still contribute to a side regardless of his age

“I’ve got lots of other things going on like my academy but I still want to play. I feel great, I feel fit and I feel I’ve got a lot to offer. It’s not really about financial gain anymore and as we’ve said the money in the game is not really there.

“If I can stay home and keep on playing and give some of my experience back into the team whoever I join, I’m more than confident of contributing.

“It’s about being a bit more selective because I can be. I don’t just want to go to another club and see out my years – I want to actually achieve something.”

Morais is vastly experienced in the Football League. After breaking through Chelsea’s youth academy, Morais has gone on to play in 443 games. In the process, he has played for the likes of Oldham Athletic, Bradford City, Stevenage, Bolton Wanderers, Crawley Town and more.

