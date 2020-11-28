It’s a proper basement battle at Pride Park this afternoon as Wayne Rooney is pushed out of the four-man coaching team and placed into sole control of the Rams.

Where Derby County find themselves

Rooney takes charge of the Rams who are bottom of the Championship pile on just six points from their opening 13 games. Opponents Wycombe have improved massively from a ropey start to the season.

Defeat for Rooney’s side will see them further cement their place at the foot of the table. A win, coupled with a Sheffield Wednesday loss could lift them off the bottom whilst a +2 goal win would see them overtake Wycombe and hit 22nd place.

Derby County anticipated starting XI

GK: David Marshall – settled as Derby’s #1. Should be between the sticks for tomorrow’s game

LB: Lee Buchanan – good in the air and going forward, youngster Buchanan should add to his 10 Championship games this season.

CB: Curtis Davis – 35-year-old Davies is the highest rated Rams player (6.92) this season by WhoScored. 8 games this campaign, sould add to that vs Wycombe.

CB: Matthew Clarke – Likely to line up alongside Davis. Has featured in 12 games this season and will add to that against Gareth Ainsworth’s outfit.

RB: Nathan Byrne – 28-year-old Byrne is a player who can play further forward but used more as an attacking right-back. Appeared in all the Rams games this campaign thus far.

DM: Jason Knight – The 19-year-old midfielder has featured in all Derby’s games this term. Should be picked to help protect the centrebacks.

DM: Max Bird – Bird is the second midfield lock used by Derby County. Likes to play further forward. 8 appearances this season so far – should add to that against Wycombe.

AML: Tom Lawrence – 26-year-old Wales international Lawrence is a shoo-in to start tomorrow. 9 appearances this season – yet to get off the mark.

AMC: Louis Sibley – used sparingly by the Rams this season with just 9 appearances totalling 311 minutes. Has a goal in him – could spark against Wycombe.

AMR: Duane Holmes – 26-year-old American Holmes could come into contention to build on the 9 appearances so far this season – 6 as a sub.



STR: Martyn Waghorn – 30-year-old Waghorn has two goals to his name from 591 minutes on the pitch across 8 appearances. Both these goals have arrived before the half-time whistle.

Derby County: win, lose or draw vs Wycombe Wanderers?