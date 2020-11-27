Speaking to West London Sport, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed they lost out to Ipswich Town in the battle to sign striker James Norwood last summer.

In the summer of 2019, a whole host of Football League sides were in the battle for striker James Norwood. Now with Ipswich Town, Norwood was coming off the back of a promotion-winning campaign with Tranmere Rovers, in which he netted 32 goals in 53 appearances.

Now, ahead of Charlton Athletic’s game against the Tractor Boys this weekend, Lee Bowyer has revealed his efforts to sign Norwood.

“They paid double”

Speaking to West London Sport, Bowyer revealed that Charlton tried to bring Norwood to The Valley last summer. However, their efforts to sign the striker failed after Ipswich “paid double” of what the Addicks offered. He said:

“They are a good side, especially up the top end. Norwood is a player we tried to get ourselves last season but he went to Ipswich. They paid double what we offered. He is a good striker with good movement, who can finish.”

Norwood isn’t the only threat…

Bowyer went on to pick out some of Ipswich Town’s other threats. The Addicks boss praised striker Oli Hawkins, former teammate Freddie Sears and playmaker Alan Judge.

“They have got variation with Hawkins, who we knew about when he was at Portsmouth. If they want to go that way and be a bit more direct then he is an option.

“I see Freddie Sears got injured the other day. He’s a good player for them. It’s unfortunate for them but better for us, because he’s a good player. I played with him at West Ham when he was a young kid coming through.

“Judge is another that we have tried to get before. He’s another player I like. They’ve got good players in and around that final third who can hurt you.”

Heading into this weekend’s game, Charlton Athletic sit in 6th place. Bowyer’s side are one place and two points behind Ipswich Town and a win will see them climb above Paul Lambert’s side.

Will Norwood be the difference?

How do you think this weekend’s game will pan out? Will Norwood and Ipswich take all three points or will Charlton return to winning ways at Portman Road? Let us know what you think below.

How will Ipswich Town vs Charlton Athletic end?