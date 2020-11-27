Today it has been confirmed that Preston’s Darnell Fisher will serve a three-match ban after being found guilty of violent conduct found proven by an independent FA Commission.

In a bizarre incident on the 21st of November, it was pictured that Darnell Fisher grabbed Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Patterson twice, which led The Owls boss to call the decision to do so ‘ridiculous’.

Speaking to Examiner Live, Pulis said: “I think what the lad did was ridiculous really. Did he do it for Callum to react and try and get the kid sent off? That’s the only reason I can think of why he did it.

“But it is ridiculous and something that should not happen in professional sport and fingers crossed we won’t see it again. I think Callum’s reaction was absolutely fabulous by not reacting back to the lad.”

Preston North End ended up as 1-0 victors, but lost against their Lancashire rivals Blackburn in midweek, where a viral clip of Blackburn’s Lewis Holtby emerged of the German protecting his genitals as Fisher walked on past him.

Further damage was caused when Joe Rafferty was sent off in the 44th minute against Rovers, now leaving Preston boss Alex Neill with no recognised full-backs to deploy tomorrow against Watford, with Alan Browne who has often been a make-shift right-back also suspended.

It goes without saying that there is no room for these sort of actions on a football pitch and justice has been done with this punishment from the FA.

Pulis welcomes a former clubs of his in Stoke City this weekend – the Potters go into this weekend in 8th-place of the table, and Wednesday in 23rd.