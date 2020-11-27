It has been a mighty fall from grace for Reading, who are now winless in five matches. Their counterparts Bristol City, however, are looking to protect a four-game unbeaten run in the Championship, and the Robins head coach will be hoping his side can move into the automatic promotion places.

“Well, they had a great start to the season didn’t they, and then they came off it a little bit,” Holden has said, as per Bristol Live.

“They’ve got a point tonight, but it’s another big game, they all are. It’s the next challenge, one I’m looking forward to.

“I’m enjoying watching the team at the moment, they’re competitive in every game. We fancy our chances, we are on a good run, we know it will be a competitive game, and again I’ve said it a lot in recent weeks.

“They’ve got some really good players, particularly in that forward part of the pitch that we have to keep an eye on. For us it’s about going there and putting in a really strong display, hopefully, we can keep this run going.” Holden said.

The Robins had eight players unavailable from their last match against Watford in midweek, and one of those players missing was club captain Tomas Kalas. The club is currently awaiting scan results, and are hoping the Czech defender won’t be out for too long.

That being said, Bristol City have still performed admirably this season despite injuries plaguing their first-team squad. They haven’t conceded in their last 317 minutes of league play.

One player who will be looking to change those statistics is Reading front-man Lucas Joao. The Portuguese forward has only failed to score in just two of his last eight appearances for the Royals.

Head to head, Bristol City have won three out of their last five matches against the Royals. In the same fixture last season, it was Jamie Paterson who scored midway through the second-half to claim the three points.