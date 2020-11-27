Hull City striker Billy Chadwick has penned a new deal at the club, which will keep him there until 2022 – the club has the option to extend it by a year.

Chadwick, 20, joined Hull City at U12 level. He’s been a prominent member of the development squad since the 2017/18 season and has this season made three first-team appearances in domestic cups.

He’s impressed in his appearances for Grant McCann’s side. The Hull City boss said of Chadwick’s new deal:

“We love him. The coaching staff love him, the players love him. He’s been involved in and around our first-team squad this season. If he’s not on the bench, he’s travelling with the group.”

Hull currently sit in 1st-place of the League One table.

After a disastrous relegation form the Championship, McCann has held onto his job and has so far performed well in the third-tier.

They’ve won their last six in all competitions and have a two point lead over 2nd-place Peterborough United – Chadwick is yet to make his league debut for Hull though:

“He’s been around the Papa John’s Trophy games and come on,” McCann explained. “He’s a really good kid, low maintenance, wants to work, loves it at Hull. This is his club and he’s come through the system.

“He can play numerous positions in the front-line – off the left, off the right, as a nine. He’s an unbelievable kid who just wants to learn, wants to get better. He will get better and he is getting better.

“We’re delighted to tie him down.”

McCann may well be looking to bring Chadwick into his first-team having overseen the striker’s new deal at the club.

Hull have scored 24 goals in the league this season and McCann’s so far attacking football in League One could well bring the best out of Chadwick.