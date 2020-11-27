Speaking to the club’s official website, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has said the signing of former Bristol City goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa “makes sense”.

On Friday afternoon, it was confirmed that Stoke City had completed the signing of former Bristol City goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa.

Maenpaa has been a free agent since his release from the Robins earlier this summer. Now, a short-term deal penned with the Potters, Maenpaa will be looking to press on and battle for a starting spot.

Goalkeeping injury crisis

The arrival of Maenpaa comes after Stoke City pair Adam Davies and Angus Gunn were sidelined through injury.

Young shot-stopper Joe Bursik was recalled from his loan spell with Doncaster Rovers. The young English goalkeeper initially linked up with the League One side on loan but injuries to Davies and Gunn saw him brought back to the Championship.

Here’s what O’Neill had to say…

Upon the confirmation of Maenpaa’s arrival, Potters boss Michael O’Neill spoke to the club’s official website. O’Neill revealed he believes the deal “makes sense”, saying:

“We are obviously without two senior goalkeepers at the moment in Adam Davies and Angus Gunn.

“The situation left us bringing Joe Bursik back who’s 20 years of age, while our other two goalkeepers are 19 and 17 respectively, so it makes sense to bring a senior goalkeeper in on a short-term basis.

“Nikki has a lot of experience. He obviously played in the Championship last season for Bristol City. We had a lot of positive references on him.

“He’s come on the basis that if he’s needed to play then it’s good for us to have that senior figure around the club. It’s a short-term contract until the middle of January and it suits both parties.”

Over to you, Stoke fans…

Stoke City fans, do you agree with O’Neill? Are you happy with the signing of Maenpaa? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Happy with Maenpaa's arrival?