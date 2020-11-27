Huddersfield Town host Middlesbrough at the John Smiths Stadium, in what promises to be an exciting encounter tomorrow.

The match will see Boro’s manager Neil Warnock return to one of his former teams. He managed the Terriers between 1993 and 1995, and was the man in charge when they moved in to their current stadium.

Tomorrow he will be keen to pile the misery on Carlos Corberan, who has seen his Huddersfield team pick up just two points in their last four outings and slide to 16th in the championship table. They put in a underwhelming performance mid week, and you could argue were fortunate to pick up a point against Wycombe Wanderers.

Corberan will be waiting very late to find out if their top scorer Josh Koroma can feature. This will be important for him as the Huddersfield side look better when they have him at their disposal.

Warnock comes in to the game off the back of an impressive win against a struggling Derby County midweek. The Teeside outfit currently sit 7th in the league, just outside of the playoffs, and have looked rejuvenated since his arrival at Riverside back in June.

Ultimately, Middlesbrough will go to West Yorkshire as the favourites. They’re in the better form of the two and will fancy their chances tomorrow.

Huddersfield have looked a lot better this season under their new boss and may frustrate Warnock’s side as they will dominate possession. If they can cope with Boro’s attacking presence, they could steal the game, which would represent a minor upset for the Terriers.