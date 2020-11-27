Watford host Preston North End at Vicarage Road tomorrow and will look to continue their impressive home form.

However, they will have to overcome a Preston side who will be determined to close the gap between them and the play-off places.

Alex Neill’s injury-ridden men will have to work hard to get a much-needed result, though, as The Hornets remain undefeated at home this season.

However, PNE are not shy to an away result this season. They have picked up wins against Brentford, Reading, Huddersfield Town and QPR whilst also picking up an impressive score draw at Carrow Road.

Vladimir Ivic’s home record is definitely under threat, especially when you consider the fact that Watford have failed to beat Preston since 2009, though I guess that does not tell the whole story.

The two sides have only faced each other since the 2010/2011 season, where Preston managed a win at Deepdale and a score draw at Vicarage Road, a result Alex Neill might just take if you offered that to the Scotsman before the game. They even got the better of a Premier League Watford in the League Cup in 2015 in a comfortable 1-0 win.

Both sides have been unconvincing for the most part in their last five games, an impressive performance and result would be vital for either side, which would send a statement to the rest of the league.

Team News

As subtly stated earlier in the article, the doors of Preston’s treatment room are about to burst out of its hinges, as they go into this game without several players.

The Lancashire side were without Louis Moult, Billy Bodin, Josh Earl, Ben Pearson, Ben Davies, Paul Gallagher, Josh Harrop and Andrew Hughes in midweek due to injury.

Matters were made worse when Alan Browne picked up his fifth yellow of the season whilst Joe Rafferty picked up a red card – meaning that both will be suspended for the Watford game.

Darnell Fisher has also picked up a three-match suspension for a bizarre incident with Callum Paterson against Sheffield Wednesday last week, which the FA found him guilty of today, leaving his squad to be stretched even further.

In the other camp, Watford have three unnamed players missing out due to COVID-19, which is rumoured to include Ken Sema and Etienne Capoue.

Dele-Bashiru remains sidelined, whilst Hughes and Cleverley are unlikely to be involved. However, Troy Deeney and Stipe Perica both look to reach full fitness, as both were second-half substitutes against Bristol City on Sky Sports Main Event midweek.