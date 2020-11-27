Robin Koch arrived at current club Leeds United this summer. He was signed after a chase for Ben White came to nothing but frustration. However, in an Athletic article by Phil Hay, comes news that he was on Middlesbrough’s radar three-and-a-half years before that.

It was obvious that Koch was getting bigger than SC Freiburg, the club he’d staked his claim at in Germany. The German club realised this as did Leeds United and a deal was struck.

Bought by Leeds; watched by Boro

He’d been tracked by Leeds United for a while, eventually signing for a fee thought to be £13m. With frustration mounting at not being able to land Ben White, Koch was an able alternative for the Whites.

However, as Phil Hay writes, it was whilst Victor Orta was at Middlesbrough that Robin Koch first came onto the radar. Commenting on this, Hay quotes Orta as saying:

“I wasn’t even in Leeds. I was at Middlesbrough, no? But in football, there are not many players you sign without watching them for a long time. This is quite normal.”

Pipe dreams vs reality

Whilst Victor Orta may have first noted and scouted Robin Koch whilst he was at Middlesbrough, it is unlikely he’d have ended up there. Since first coming on the radar, Boro’s fortunes have gone into freefall. Only the arrival of Neil Warnock saved their Championship status last season.

The Teessiders are doing much better this season under Neil Warnock. They sit 7th in the table, are on a decent run of form and have a Scrooge-like, mean defence. The reality is though, even three-and-a-half years ago Middlesbrough would have had to have been challenging fo r promotion to entertain landing a player like Koch.

Next up for the Boro

Middlesbrough travel to Huddersfield tomorrow in what will be a return to an old stomping for Neil Warnock. It will be an improved Boro outfit that will take to the pitch against a misfiring Terriers side.

A win, coupled with a Reading loss could see the Teessiders move up into the playoffs and closer to the top two.

Is Neil Warnock the man to take Middlesborough up or will Boro fall away?