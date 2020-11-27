Doncaster Rovers have confirmed on their official club website that QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has signed a new seven-day loan deal with the club.

Last week, Doncaster Rovers secured the emergency loan signing of QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley. With Joe Bursik returning to parent club Stoke City, Lumley came in on a short-term deal to offer Darren Moore an option in between the sticks.

In the initial deal, a rolling agreement had been reached, allowing Doncaster to keep Lumley on the books for as long as needed.

Now, it has been confirmed that the League One side will keep Lumley for another week. After starting in games against Sunderland and Blackpool, the 25-year-old will be available for this weekend’s FA Cup tie with Carlisle United and Doncaster’s midweek game against Hull City.

Losing Bursik

Lumley’s arrival came after Stoke City opted to recall youngster Joe Bursik from his stint with Doncaster Rovers. The England youth international made the move to the Keepmoat Stadium in search of senior game time.

However, a goalkeeping injury crisis forced the Potters to bring Bursik back prematurely. Bursik had played in 11 matches for Doncaster, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Championship pedigree

Lumley has bags of Football League experience, notching up 74 Championship appearances since making his way through the QPR academy.

Lumley has previously spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Gillingham.

