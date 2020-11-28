Charlton Athletic travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town today.

This is a big game at the top of the League One table and both sides are looking to bounce back from midweek defeats.

Reaction needed…

The Addicks lost 4-2 to lowly Burton Albion on Tuesday night, their first loss in the league since late September.

Lee Bowyer’s side have based themselves on having a solid defence this season but their backline was too easily breached by the Brewers. That is something they will look to rectify against the Tractor Boys today.

Ipswich were thumped by top of the table Hull City 3-0 last time out and need to respond. The pressure is mounting on their boss, Paul Lambert, and he could do with a big win against a promotion rival.

Charlton are expected to make changes for this one and freshen up their squad.

They continue to be without key duo Alfie Doughty and Ryan Inniss, but could welcome back defensive duo Akin Famewo and Jason Pearce if Bowyer decided to throw them back in.

Quotes…

Their boss has told their website: “I always want a reaction when you lose. It’s a case of putting Tuesday to bed, we know that isn’t us, so it’s about resuming what we’re good at – being solid, being good as a team and moving the ball, creating chances. The players aren’t stupid, they know it wasn’t good enough and they’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Predicted Line-up…

Here is a predicted starting XI for Charlton-

Goalkeeper- Ben Amos

Defence- Adam Matthews, Chris Gunter, Jason Pearce, Ian Maatsen

Midfield- Alex Gilbey, Andrew Shinnie, Ben Watson, Jonny Williams

Attack- Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke

Who will win?