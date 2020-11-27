Yesterday Sun reporter Alan Nixon tweeted (tweet – below) that Coventry City were taking a second look at Lee Camp as they sought to overcome keeper injury problems. That notion has been proven right with news from Coventry City confirming Camp’s arrival.

Coventry. Checking into Lee Camp as emergency signing for the second time in recent weeks. Free agent. Available. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 26, 2020

What Coventry have said

The former Birmingham City stopper, who started out his career at Derby County has been snapped up on a short-term deal. This deal is a two-month contract that will see the 36-year-old provide strength-in-depth for the Sky Blues after Marko Marosi injury of Wednesday night.

Coventry announce they are pleased at his arrival and that he will link up with them this weekend as they prepare to face league leaders Norwich City in what will be a test of their credentials.

Last time out for Lee Camp

Camp was last on the books at Birmingham City, having arrived at St Andrews from Cardiff City on a 2018 free transfer. His two seasons at the Second-City club saw him amass 86 appearances where he conceded 116 times and kept 20 clean sheets.

With Birmingham looking to move in a different direction under Aitor Karanka, the dependable Camp was released onto the free agent market at the start of August this year. He made 40 appearances for Birmingham City last season.

Coventry go Camp-in for two months

Lee Camp will bring experience to the Coventry City line-up and a sense of dependability if/when called upon during his short-term spell at the club.

He’s got heaps of experience tucked under his belt. 523 Sky Bet Championship games are the bulk of his time between the sticks but he’s also turned out for 3 Premier League games when at Sunderland.

Where Coventry are at

Coventry haven’t fared too well on their return to English football’s second-tier competition. They sit in an uncomfortable 21st place in the league table – just three points shy of the drop zone.

Whether he is being snapped up for the first-team picture or just to provide competition, Coventry City’s swooping in for Lee Camp is a smart move on all fronts.

Two month short deal or should it be longer for Lee Camp at Coventry?