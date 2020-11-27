Stoke City have signed former Bristol City goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa on a short-term-deal.

The former Robins man left Ashton Gate at the end of last season and has found a new club now.

The Potters were in need of goalkeeping cover after Angus Gunn and Adam Davies suffered injuries this season. The Finnish international is likely to go straight into Michael O’Neill’s squad for Saturday’s clash against struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

Maenpaa has 26 caps for Finland to date and has previously played for Brighton & Hove Albion and Bristol City in the EFL Championship.

The 35-year-old made five appearances for the Robins last term, taking his total for the club to 32. The Finn kept nine clean sheets during his two seasons at Ashton Gate.

Before City, Maenpaa spent three seasons at the Seagulls, where he kept six clean sheets in 11 appearances.

The new stopper will likely be cover for current number one Josef Bursik. Their boss O’Neill is pleased to have got a deal sorted. He has told their official club website: “We are obviously without two senior goalkeepers at the moment in Adam Davies and Angus Gunn at the moment. The situation left us bringing Joe Bursik back who’s 20 years of age, while our other two goalkeepers are 19 and 17 respectively, so it makes sense to bring a senior goalkeeper in on a short-term basis.

“Nikki has a lot of experience, and he obviously played in the Championship last season for Bristol City. We had a lot of positive references on him. He’s come on the basis that if he’s needed to play then it’s good for us to have that senior figure around the club. It’s a short-term contract until the middle of January and it suits both parties.”

Stoke will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Norwich City against Tony Pulis’ Wednesday tomorrow.