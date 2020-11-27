Ex-Football League midfielder Abdul Osman has parted company with Dartford, as announced by their official club website.

The veteran has left the National League South side by mutual consent.

Osman, who is 33 years old, only joined the Darts earlier last month but has now become a free agent.

Scotland bound…

He has family in Scotland and is believed to be wanting a move back up the border.

Osman is an experienced midfielder who has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date.

He is a familiar name to fans of Northampton Town and Crewe Alexandra, having played for the League One duo in the past.

League One experience…

Osman spent three years with the Cobblers after joining them from Gretna in 2008. He helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first season before staying for two campaigns in the third tier.

The Ghanian then had a spell in Greece at Kerkya before moving back to England to sign for Crewe. He made 83 appearances in all competitions for the Cheshire side over two years.

Osman then left Gresty Road in 2014 and has since had spells at Partick Thistle, Lamia, Falkirk and Queen of the South.

What next…

His move to Dartford in early October hasn’t worked out for him and he will now have to weigh up his options. He could do a job for a lower league Scottish side needing some depth and experience in their midfield.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up over the coming months.

Will Osman find a new club?