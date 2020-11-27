Neil Etheridge swapped Cardiff City for Birmingham City over the summer – a move that’s so far proving fruitful.

The Filipino stopper, formerly of the likes of Fulham, Bristol Rovers, Crewe, Charlton Athletic and Walsall, joining the Bluebirds ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

He’d featured in all but one of Cardiff’s Championship fixtures as he and Neil Warnock guided the side into the Premier League, going on to feature in all 38 of their top-flight fixtures.

Cardiff were relegated, but Etheridge stood out as a keeper capable of playing at that level.

Upon relegation, Etheridge would start for Cardiff in the Championship but pick up an injury in the very first game against Wigan Athletic.

Alex Smithies would step in and prove worthy – so worthy that Etheridge would struggle to get back into the side.

He returned eventually, but he didn’t look the same. Warnock would soon drop Etheridge for some tiring performance and Smithies would become the no.1.

After January speculation linking Etheridge with West Ham, Etheridge would eventually leave the following summer, joinging Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City.

Having now featured 12 times in the league for Blues, he’s kept three clean sheets and is proving a hit with the Birmingham fans.

He’s put in some sterling performances – of late especially – and without him, Birmingham could be in a much worse league position than they already are.

Going into this weekend in 17th-place if the Championship table, Birmingham host Gary Rowett’s Millwall.