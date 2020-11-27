Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Chelsea man James Clark on a deal until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old was on trial with Gareth Ainsworth’s side and has today signed a deal with the club, having been let go by Chelsea over the summer.

He never made a first-team appearance for the club – he was a prominent member of the U18 side though, and could well make his debut in this weekend’s fixture v Derby County.

It’s become a crunch game at the bottom of the Championship.

Wycombe now unbeaten in two and having lost just one of their last six in the league, welcome a Derby County side who’ve just one win to their name all season.

Wayne Rooney has omitted himself form this weekend’s game and will lead their interim team of four.

Derby though have lost their four Championship games to nil and enter this weekend rooted at the foot of the table – they’ve taken six points from 13 games this season.

Meanwhile, Ainsworth has managed to get his Wycombe side firing after a dismal start to the season.

The addition of Clark could well be a keen one and if he can feature this weekend, and impress the watching fans, he could go on to have a fine maiden season in the Championship.

An exciting fixture for Wycombe this season, and a win could pull them out of the drop zone.