Shrewsbury Town have appointed Steve Cotterill as their new manager, as announced by their official club website.

The League One side have chosen the experienced boss as the man to replace Sam Ricketts.

Cotterill, who is 56 years old, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at New Meadow.

Back in the game…

He has been out of management since parting company with Birmingham City in March 2018 but has now been handed an opportunity by the Shrews.

A ‘Shrewsbury’ welcome…

Their CEO, Brian Caldwell, has said: “We are delighted to announce Steve Cotterill as the new Manager of Shrewsbury Town Football Club who has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Club.

“Steve brings a wealth of managerial experience with around 700 games to date. He has had a lot of success during his managerial career including five promotions, an EFL Trophy win, and three Manager of the Year Awards.”

He added: “It has been a whirlwind 48 hours but with matches coming thick and fast, we felt it was vitally important to appoint as quickly as possible. We are very grateful to Steve and his representative for their assistance in making this all happen in such a timeous fashion. We are sure you will give Steve a ‘Shrewsbury welcome’ and support him and the squad in our battle to improve our league position in the coming weeks.”

Big job…

Cotterill will be eager to get Shrewsbury’s season back on track after a slow start under Ricketts.

He has bags of experience in the Football League having previously managed the likes of Cheltenham Town, Stoke City, Burnley, Notts County, Portsmouth, Bristol City and Birmingham.

His newly inherited squad currently sit 23rd in the third tier table after just one win from their opening 13 games.

Good appointment for Shrewsbury?