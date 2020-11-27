Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has hailed Teemu Pukki as ‘probably the best striker in the league’, as per the Potters’ official club website.

His side locked horns with Norwich last time out, a game in which Daniel Farke’s men won 3-2 to go top of the table.

Teemu Pukki remains their main goal threat; the Finnish international has scored seven goals for the Canaries to date this season.

He netted eleven goals for a relegated Norwich in the Premier League last season. He is more than capable of playing his football in the English top division but he remained at Carrow Road for the 2020/21 season.

His goals for Norwich are priceless in terms of giving his team a chance at promotion. With Pukki up front, Norwich have every possibility of returning to the Premier League after one season away.

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill was full of praise for Pukki after his two goals helped the Canaries beat the Potters 3-2 at the Bet365 stadium on Tuesday night.

“We played against probably the best striker in the league in Teemu Pukki and we struggled to deal with him. The quality of his movement, the quality of his finishing,” said O’Neill after the game.

He continued, “For my young players like Harry Souttar it is a different level. He is coming up against Pukki who was in the Premier League and is an international striker. It is a learning curve for some of my younger players.”

This brace brought Pukki’s goal tally to seven goals in thirteen appearances this season. At the rate Pukki is scoring; it looks possible that the striker can reach the 29 goal margin he achieved the last season Norwich were in the Championship.

The Canaries will continue to look to their proven goal scorer in the coming months as they seek promotion back to the Premier League.