Cardiff City aren’t having the best of starts to their 2020/21 Championship campaign. They are sitting in an uncomfortable 18th place in the table on just 14 points after 12 games. Already, many Bluebirds fans are calling for change.

It is change that has been somewhat advocated and supported by former Cardiff striker Jay Bothroyd on Twitter (retweet – below):

If the manager is changed, it has to be Bellas, he’s worked with some of the best managers in the world he has so much playing experience and he has so much passion for the club and that will filter down to the players! https://t.co/Uu7L5v7cNp — Jay bothroyd (@jaybothroyd) November 26, 2020

Bothroyd – the Cardiff City years

London-born Bothroyd, now 38 and playing in the J-League for HC Sapporo, joined Cardiff in 2008. He signed for the Welsh club from Wolves for a fee in the region of £400,000.

He was at the capital club for three years before leaving on a free transfer to QPR. During his time at the club, Bothroyd made 133 appearances for them – scoring 45 goals and providing 33 assists.

The Cardiff situation as it is now

Cardiff’s 14 points means that just 5 points below them sit Wycombe Wanderers in 22nd – the last of the relegation places. Even though it is early doors, the Bluebirds are also three wins away from the promotion playoff places.

All that is something that has definitely stirred the emotions of the Cardiff City fanbase and many are beginning to demand that changes are made in the short-term rather than this situation drag on.

What some fans are saying

Harris needs to do the right thing and resign. He has taken Cardiff as far as he can. It’s time for him to move on — The Flying Welshman (@G8TAF) November 26, 2020

@reluctantnicko any sign of Harris being sacked at Cardiff? 🤞🤞 — Gareth Jones (@gazthebluebird1) November 26, 2020

Coventry defeat spells out the extent of Cardiff crisis – relegation scrap beckons. Suddenly, Neil Harris losing his job seems a distinct possibility.https://t.co/lsNwwGK6Lv — Mauve and Yellow Army. (@MauveAnd) November 26, 2020

I think its time Harris went but in all honesty we won't get anyone better #cardiff won't pay the money. Personally I'd like #bellamy to get it. I'm just glad ogs is still in a job or we would probably end up with him again. — Grth bwls (@GarethBowles10) November 25, 2020

Another bad night for Cardiff City. Before the game Neil Harris said he didn’t fear for his job, but the knives are out now. Will he still be there on Saturday? — Ian Hunt (@IanHunt77) November 25, 2020

Where to go from here

One further bad result from Cardiff City could very well spell the end for Neil Harris and his tenure at the Bluebirds. After all, football is a results-driven business and if the results are not forthcoming then it is the manager who is usually the one going.

Should the Cardiff heirarchy be willing to overlook ‘just one more’ bad result; you can’t see the patience lasting much longer. Sooner, rather than later, two things must happen. Either Cardiff go on a run of form and Harris keeps his job or the opposite – the slump continues and Harris empties his desk into a cardboard box and exits the building.

Should Cardiff City get rid of or persevere with manager Neil Harris?