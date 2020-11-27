It will be a return of the prodigal son on Saturday when the irascible Neil Warnock returns to his old stomping ground of the John Smith’s Stadium with his Middlesbrough side. Of course, Warnock was once the man in charge at Huddersfield Town. Yorkshire Live report that it will be an awkward Boro side that will present Town with problems.

71-year-old Warnock was in charge at the West Yorkshire club between July 1993 and June 1995. Much has happened since then and he’s stopped over in many places in the meantime.

Neil Warnock – the Boro effect

The Teessiders brought the much-travelled Warnock into the club essentially as a survival means last season. It is a decision that not only worked; it also proved to be one with foresight.

Warnock saved Middlesbrough, preserving their Championship status. However, this season he has kicked on somewhat. The Middlesbrough that fans watch now is not about making a fist of it. Rather, Boro are duking it out on even terms and besting sides.

Middlesbrough – from surviving to thriving

Last season, under Jonathan Woodgate, Boro were…well, awful. In came Warnock as an emergency appointment and he salvaged their season and guided them to 17th in the table. It was a creditable finish after the inconsistencies prior to his arrival.

However, this season’s outfit is a different beast altogether. Middlesbrough currentkly sit nestled just outside the last Championship playoff place. 7th on 21 points places the Teessiders just 2 points behind former high-flyers Reading in 6th and only 5 points shy of the automatic promotion places.

Warnock’s charges have lost just once in their last 12 Championship games and will enter the game vs Huddersfield on the back of a 3-0 win over Derby County. They have a mean defence – conceding just six times over the course of the season so far.

Boro will present an awkward test for Terriers

Neil Warnock sides are hard to grind down. The experienced boss knows just how to set up his sides to gain results. That’s what they have been doing – apart from against Derby County where they let rip and gave it the whole 9 yards.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Teesside Live’s editor Tom Shaw says that Huddersfield Town will face a typical Warnock side. He said:

“Warnock says he takes great pride in making his team the most difficult to beat in the Championship – and that’s exactly what he’s done at Boro.” “It’s now a weekly occurrence to hear opposition managers talking about how awkward Boro are to play against.” “They press aggressively, get in the face of the opposition and impose themselves from the get-go.”

What is for sure is that Terriers boss Carlos Corberan and his side will know that they’ve been in a game on Saturday, irrespective of the result.

Will Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough be able to turn over Corberan's Huddersfield?