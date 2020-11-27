Gary Rowett could be looking to the National League to add some goals to his struggling Millwall side by re-calling promising young striker Isaac Olaofe from his loan spell at Sutton United according to NewsAtDen.

The Lions have scored just twice in their last five Championship fixtures and have managed just 12 goals in 13 games in the league so far.

Midfielder Jed Wallace is the clubs top scorer this season with five goals and boss Gary Rowett could be about to hand 21-year-old forward Olaofe a chance in the Championship.

Olaofe is a powerful striker who managed to claim his first senior hat-trick in Sutton’s 5-1 win over King’s Lynn just a few weeks ago.

As a schoolboy the striker was signed by Millwall after impressing the clubs coaches during a six week trial period.

However, it hasn’t been all plain sailing for the promising young striker who struggled during a loan spell at St. Johnstone.

READ: Manchester United sign League two ‘wonderkid’

On the Scottish Premier League spell Olaofe said:

“I played three games, including against Aberdeen and Hibs. I came on against Aberdeen and won a penalty, so I did well in those games.

“I felt that at this stage of my career, at the age of 20, 21, games are vital for me. I’m young and I need as much game-time as possible. I thought the best thing for me was to come back down a level.”

Millwall have been screaming out for goals from their strikers this season with Matt Smith being their highest-scoring forward with just three goals which could leave the door open for an inform Olaofe.

The front-man is Sutton’s top scorer this season with four goals in just six games. If he continues to show manager Rowett that he can find the back of the net he could land his spot in the big time.

The striker has lofty ambitions and talks fondly about his dream to perform well at the highest level:

“I would love to play [for Millwall]. The aim is to work your way up the tables. It’s always been a dream to end up playing in the Championship and eventually the Premier League.”

Rowett’s side travel to struggling Birmingham this weekend and the boss will be hoping that his strikers manage to find the back of the net sooner rather than later.