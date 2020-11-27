Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has become sole interim manager of Derby County ahead of their clash with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The 35-year-old took over in caretaker charge alongside Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker following the sacking of Phillip Cocu earlier this month.

Derby’s technical director Steve McClaren, who returned to the club for a fifth spell, has made the decision to give him sole control of the Derby management position ahead of this weekend’s fixture.

Rooney will now have less game time on the pitch, but will he be the man to save a struggling Derby County from relegation?

He played 90 minutes at the Riverside stadium on Wednesday night as his side were defeated 3-0. Rosenior deemed the performance “painful and chastening”, as per their official club website. He continued, “I just feel there is a real lack of confidence at the moment and it is something we are going to have to affect now. It has to change now.”

The Rams remain rock bottom on the Championship table with only six points gained after thirteen games.

This will be Rooney’s first step into a sole management role. The former English striker has followed the suit of ex-teammates Frank Lampard (Chelsea manager) and Steven Gerrard (Rangers manager) to take on a position as head manager of a football club.

As a footballer, there is no doubting Rooney’s ability. He now faces a mammoth task in saving his side from relegation. Derby have lost the last four games in the league and the club needs a manger that will pull his group of players together to try and bring positive results as soon as possible. He will have to be a motivator for his side and use all his experience in football to get his team into winning form before it is too late.

The ex-England marksman has proven that he can be a winner in the world of football. He has won a number of Premier League titles as a player and knows the English game inside out. As a new manager in the Championship, it may take time for Rooney to adjust to his new role but his club will be eager for him to ‘hit the ground running’.