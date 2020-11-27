Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has given an injury update on both Dominic Iorfa and Keiren Westwood ahead of the game against Stoke City on Saturday.

The Wednesday boss provided the updates in his press conference, saying:

“Dom Iorfa is getting closer, we will see over the next seven days. I’m desperate for him to be out there, like I am with them all, but I don’t want to throw them out there and lose them for longer. You have to be very careful with so many games.”

Then, speaking about Westwood and Kadeem Harris, the Owls boss said:

“Keiren has had a scan and it’s a grade 2 tear so he will be out for a couple of weeks. Kadeem Harris comes back into contention of course.”

The news of Westwood’s injury will come as a particular blow for the recently appointed Wednesday boss. The Owls will now be forced to rely on backup goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

The injury only adds the Wednesday problems, too. The Owls currently sit 23rd, five points adrift of safety and their hope will be that the appointment of Pulis sees a change of fortunes, and, therefore, survival.

Right now, however, the bad news in the form of injuries keeps coming at Hillsborough. It must be said, though, that, since the arrival of the former Stoke manager, Wednesday have looked far more resolute.

Just recently, they earned a deserved point against an in-form Swansea City side. Defensively, they looked far more resolute than in recent times.

Up next, a tough test against the Potters awaits – a club Pulis knows all too well having held the managerial position for seven years.

In those seven years, the current Owls boss more than earned the respect of those around the Bet365 Stadium.

Now, up against his former club, Pulis will be desperate to come away with the three points to begin Wednesday’s climb to safety.

A win for his side would see them cut the gap between themselves and safety to just two points.