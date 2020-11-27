Simon Grayson is believed to be ‘very keen’ on the Shrewsbury Town job, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

The Shrews are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Sam Ricketts, who was sacked earlier this week after a poor start to the season.

He’s available…

Grayson, who is 50 years old, may see this as an opportunity to get back into the dugout. He has been available since leaving Blackpool in February.

The experienced boss has a very impressive record in League One. He has guided the likes of Blackpool, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End to promotion to the Championship in the past.

Point to prove…

Grayson’s most recent spells at Sunderland, Bradford City and Blackpool (second stint there) have not worked out for him and he has a point to prove now.

Shrewsbury is a decent proposition to him and it will be interesting to see if they consider him for their vacant position.

Other names to look at…

The third tier outfit have a big decision to make on their new boss. Paul Hurst emerged as an early contender, with a move back to New Meadow toured.

He got them to the Play-Off final in 2018 before leaving for Ipswich Town.

The likes of Gary Holt, who has recently left Scottish Premiership side Livingston, and ex-Barnet man Darren Currie are now said to be in the running, according to the Shropshire Star.

Grayson is also a name for Shrewsbury fans to keep an eye over the next few days and is an option for their hierarchy.



