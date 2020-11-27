Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall is set to receive an early Christmas gift according to The Bournemouth Echo, by welcoming back Josh King – but he won’t be ready in time for the Rotherham United game.

The man in question, Josh King, has been at home self-isolating since testing positive for COVID-19. The striker has now completed his 10 day isolation period though and will be welcomed back by a Bournemouth side who sit second in the Championship.

The Norwegian international hasn’t played for The Cherries since their 1-0 defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday early in November but it appears the Rotherham clash may have come too soon for the 28-year-old.

Asked for an update on King, manager Tindall said: “He’s due back tomorrow, so he’ll train tomorrow and it’s just a matter of assessing where Josh is physically, because he’s not really played too many minutes this season.

“He’s not had too many training sessions and then obviously picking up the virus has also set him back.

“So it’s now just a matter of assessing him over the next three of four days.”

Despite King not being available Tindall will be hoping that his side continue their impressive form, and stretch their winning streak to four, with a victory this weekend away at struggling Rotherham.

Bournemouth go into this weekend in 2nd-place of the Championship – just a point behind Norwich City. A win could see them leapfrog the Canaries, whilst Rotherham still in 19th-place – three points above the drop zone.