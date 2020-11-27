Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has opened up on why he subbed Marcus Maddison off against Burton Albion last time out, as per a report by London News Online.

The attacking midfielder has been inconsistent for the Addicks since his move there in the last transfer window.

Point to prove…

Maddison, who is 27 years old, no doubt has quality at League One level but needs to prove it at Charlton.

Bowyer has revealed why he took him off in their last game: “It’s a private conversation I will have with him. I’ll address that this morning in the meeting. He’ll be disappointed that he came off but he had no reason to be disappointed, because he wasn’t good enough. It’s plain and simple.

“Maybe it was disappointment in his own performance and not from my decision to bring him off. More along those lines….at least I hope it is!”

He added: “I hope he understands that. If he thinks it was acceptable then something is wrong.”

Time to respond…

The Addicks lost 4-2 to Burton Albion on Tuesday night, which was their first defeat since the end of September.

They have won eight of their last 10 games in the league and will be eager to bounce back against Ipswich Town tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see if Maddison gets an opportunity to make amends from his performance against the Brewers.

Tomorrow’s game will be an intriguing one as both Charlton and Ipswich are looking to respond to midweek losses. The Tractor Boys lost 3-0 at home to top of the league Hull City.

In other news, Charlton fans want Chuks Aneke to start more, as per The72.

Who will win tomorrow?