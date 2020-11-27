QPR host Brentford in tonight’s West London derby in the Championship.

Mark Warburton takes his Queens Park Rangers side to a former club of his in Brentford. Just three points separate the sides at this stage with QPR in 13th, and Brentford in 9th.

A win for the Bees could see them go as high as 4th-place tonight whereas Rangers are looking to build on this week’s win over Rotherham United.

Here we take a look at how we expect QPR to line-up tonight:

GK Seny Dieng – By far and away QPR’s no.1 now. In no doubt to be starting tonight.

LB Niko Hamalainen – Seems a more popular choice among fans than the contested Lee Wallace. Offers more pace going forwards and back.

CB Yoann Barbet – Regular in this QPR side now, facing his former club tonight.

CB Conor Masterson – Rob Dickie may well miss out tonight having missed Rotherham through injury. Masterson the next best option for Warburton.

RB Osman Kakay – Returned to action against Rotherham after internationals. Best option at right-back this season.

CM Geoff Cameron – Came off after 65-minutes v Rotherham so should be fresh for tonight. Solid player in the middle for QPR.

CM Dom Ball – Could be preferred over Tom Carroll for his physicality. Could play a hugely important role in keeping Brentford from creating tonight.

LW Chris Willock – Got his first QPR start v Rotherham. Well liked by fans and has that bit of something else in his locker – nearing his first goal for the club.

CAM Ilias Chair – Coming into his own in the last couple of outings. Two goals in two in his preferred no.10 position – a goal tonight would be a huge confidence booster for the 23-year-old.

RW Bright Osayi-Samuel – Man of the Match performance v Rotherham. Looks to be rediscovering his best form after a patchy start.

ST Lyndon Dykes – A fourth goal of the season v Rotherham and a fourth penalty. Still pivotal to the way QPR play, could become folklore with his first open play goal tonight.