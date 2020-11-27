Southern League Premier Division central side Lowestoft Town have signed former Norwich City youngster Alfie Payne.

The 21-year-old had spent the past few seasons at Carrow Road as a scholar. Having represented the development side 19 times in the 2018/19 campaign, he was released by the club last summer.

He was in the youth academy for 12 years in total, leaving with two EFL Trophy appearances to his name.

Last season was spent out on-loan at King’s Lynn – the midfielder scored three in 25 for Lynn as they were promoted from the England National League North.

Despite the impressive loan spell, Payne would not be offered a renewal on his Norwich City stay, with the club crashing back down from the Premier League.

Norwich have started this new 2020/21 season strongly.

Daniel Farke’s side go into this weekend in 1st-place after claiming a third-straight win last time out v Stoke City, stretching their unbeaten run to nine in the Championship.

This weekend, they’ll look to extend a one point lead over 2nd-place Bournemouth when they welcome strugglers Coventry City.

The club has a lot of youngster on display this season, with many of them having shone in the Premier League last season – the likes of Max Aarons.

Payne looked a prospect for the time he was involved with the first-team. Fans will be disappointed to have seen him left having likely heard his name about, but at 21, he could yet make his way back up the leagues.