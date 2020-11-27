Luton Town have an option to recall defender Peter Kioso from his loan at Bolton Wanderers, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The Hatters can bring him back to Kenilworth Road this winter, should they wish to, but have to exercise their option before a certain cut-off date.

Impressive performances…

Kioso, who is 21 years old, joined the Trotters on a season-long loan and they hope to keep him for the whole campaign.

He has impressed for the North West side and has scored twice from defence since his switch, the latter being the winner away at Scunthorpe United last time out.

What the boss has said…

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has said: “In January, yes, there is a recall option, but only to a certain cut off date. It’s a season-long as far as we’re concerned and Peter in benefiting from playing every week and we are helping develop him as a player.

“We think Peter’s a very very good player, he’s a wonderful human being as well and we’d like to keep him here.”

Decision to make…

Kioso will be benefiting from getting regular first-team football with Bolton and has helped them hit a bit of form recently.

Luton signed him in January after he caught the eye in the National League at Hartlepool United.

He looks set for a bright future with the Championship side but they have a decision to make this winter as to whether to recall him or leave him be.

Kioso is becoming a fans’ favourite at Bolton, as covered by The72.

Should Luton recall Kioso?