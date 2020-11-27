Jordy de Wijs has fallen out-of-favour at Hull City this season. 

The Dutch defender has lost his place in the side to youngster Jacob Greaves, who is impressing in his breakthrough campaign for his hometown club.

LA Galaxy move rejected…

de Wijs, who is 25 years old, was the subject of interest from LA Galaxy in the last transfer window but Hull opted against selling him to the Major League Soccer side, as per a report by Hull Live in August.

However, the Tigers may be kicking themselves now with him having been left out of their past few matches.

Contract expires 2021…

He has made seven appearances in League One so far this term but Hull should look to sell him in the January transfer window. This is because he is out of contract next summer and they should get a fee for him instead of losing him for nothing.

de Wijs joined the Yorkshire side in 2018 from PSV Eindhoven and has since made 75 appearances for them, scoring three goals.

He couldn’t prevent the Tigers from slipping into the third tier last season for the first time in 15 years.

Burke and Greaves partnership…

The Reece Burke and Greaves partnership has seen Grant McCann’s side rise to the top of the table over the past few weeks, but has seen de Wijs slip down the pecking order.

Here is what Hull fans have been saying on Twitter recently-

