Jordy de Wijs has fallen out-of-favour at Hull City this season.

The Dutch defender has lost his place in the side to youngster Jacob Greaves, who is impressing in his breakthrough campaign for his hometown club.

LA Galaxy move rejected…

de Wijs, who is 25 years old, was the subject of interest from LA Galaxy in the last transfer window but Hull opted against selling him to the Major League Soccer side, as per a report by Hull Live in August.

However, the Tigers may be kicking themselves now with him having been left out of their past few matches.

Contract expires 2021…

He has made seven appearances in League One so far this term but Hull should look to sell him in the January transfer window. This is because he is out of contract next summer and they should get a fee for him instead of losing him for nothing.

de Wijs joined the Yorkshire side in 2018 from PSV Eindhoven and has since made 75 appearances for them, scoring three goals.

He couldn’t prevent the Tigers from slipping into the third tier last season for the first time in 15 years.

Burke and Greaves partnership…

The Reece Burke and Greaves partnership has seen Grant McCann’s side rise to the top of the table over the past few weeks, but has seen de Wijs slip down the pecking order.

Here is what Hull fans have been saying on Twitter recently-

Burke and Greaves such a better partnership than Burke and De Wijs.

Burke looks more assured with Greaves there and play well off each other. Definitely first choice cb partnership #hcafc #utt — Daniel 'Tocka' Toker🎗️ (@Tockaaa) November 21, 2020

Who knew all we needed to do to stay in the Championship was drop De Wijs for Greaves. #hcafc — Danny 🎗 (@DannyBoyQ) November 24, 2020

@HumbersideSport @bbcburnsy Drop Greaves, recall DeWijs and we suddenly start conceding soft goals. Recall Greaves and Burke takes the mantra as senior defender, meaning that we are watertight again. Just coincidence?…. Personally I don't think so. #hcafc — Dave Wheldrake🎗️#Remain 🇬🇧 (out of the EU) (@davidwheldrake) November 7, 2020

Blame for goals Swindon (a) #hcafc 1) KLP turned his back on the corner allowing right back a free run and shot

2) Burke & de Wijs too far apart, defence beaten for pace pic.twitter.com/SKdkD5E0uj — Ian Hutchinson (@Hutchy_HCAFC) November 1, 2020

Why are we still playing De Wijs? It's obvious he doesn't wanna be here. Greaves did nothing to deserve being dropped. #hcafc — ᗩᑎT ᑎOᖇTᕼGᖇᗩᐯEᏕ 🎗 (@AntNorthgraves) October 31, 2020

#Hcafc looking good so far still feel Wilks & adelukan have a lot more to offer should take on there man more. Can't see De wijs getting back in the team, think hes good player but always had a mistake in him and the 3 young cb's look real prospects and burke is a rolls royce. — Ben (@evocentric) November 21, 2020

