Newcastle United are ready to sell Miguel Almiron this January, and that means Steve Bruce could reignite interest in a couple of former targets – Josh King of Bournemouth, and Harry Wilson of Cardiff.

The Magpies are ready to ‘listen to any offers’ for the out-of-favour, and seemingly out-of-place midfielder, with a move to Spain being tipped.

Almiron can often be the bright spark in this Newcastle United side but his career on Tyneside is yet to really take off.

Now, with his exit looking imminent, Bruce will likely need to replace the loss of firepower, and a couple of like-for-like replacements could be King and Wilson.

The pairing were both linked with Newcastle over summer.

King remains at Bournemouth after speculation linking him with all of Manchester United, West Ham and even PSG, but for the Cherries blocking any incoming bids.

READ: Manchester United complete signing of EFL ‘wonderkid’

Now with Jason Tindall seemingly placing King out-of-contention, it could mean that the club are ready to part ways with the Norway international, and likely for a cut price.

Wilson meanwhile joined Cardiff City on a season-long from Liverpool.

He fended off interest from the likes of Leeds, Newcastle and Villa to drop down to the Championship, where he’s largely impressed for the Bluebirds.

But with his impressive form and Cardiff’s lowly league position, Klopp could be considering a return to Liverpool in the New Year, and a new loan spell with a club performing better.

Newcastle could well come in for Wilson in January and pry him from Cardiff, but this will likely depend on the situation regarding Almiron.