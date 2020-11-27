Former Leicester City winger and current free agent, Ahmed Musa, has ruled himself out of a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have been loosely linked with a move for the free agent, who left Saudi side Al-Nassr by mutual agreement last month.

He’s since been linked with the Hillsborough move but speaking to goal.com, Musa was quick to debunk those rumours, and states his intentions to play top-flight football in Europe.

He told BBC Sport Africa:

“I don’t know where the story [potential move to Sheffield] is coming from because I don’t pay attention to rumours and gossip.

“I’ve continued to keep myself fit for the next challenge and that is the only mindset I need right now. But, like every player representing the country, I want to play at the highest level.”

The 28-year-old remains a Nigerian internaitonal having featured in both his naiton’s internaitonal fixtures during this month’s international break.

Having spent two seasons at leicester between 2016 and 2017, he managed two goals in 21 Premier League appearances in his first at the club, before joginging up with CSKA Moscow soon into his second at City.

It was previously with CSKA where Musa had madr an impression.

Now after his release, several clubs have reportely approached Musa, who had made 50 Saudi league appearanecs for Al-Nassr before his untimely release last month.

Speaking on the rumours, Sheffield Wednesday insider Dom Howson reiterated Musa’s claims, and stated that although Wednesday will look to utilsie to free agent market, that Musa was a distant target.