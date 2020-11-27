Sheffield Wednesday insider Dom Howson has discussed rumours linking the club with Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle, saying that a January move ‘remains to be seen’.

The 30-year-old has spent this season on the sidelines.

He’s yet to feature for Steven Bruce’s side this season but come the New Year, he could be about to join a former club of Bruce’s in Sheffield Wednesday.

Howson claims the club have looked at the striker in the past and with January approaching, and Tony Pulis eager to bring in some scorers, Gayle could be the perfect candidate.

Writing in an Examiner Live Q&A, Howson said of the Gayle rumours:

“He is someone Wednesday have looked at in the past. Whether he will be available in January remains to be seen.

Pulis has already confirmed he will be in the market for strikers. More firepower is urgently required at the top end of the pitch if the Owls are to stave off the threat of relegation.”

Wednesday got their first points on the board under Pulis last time out.

They were unlucky to not take all three from Swansea City after Adam Reach’s first-half opener, being cancelled out by a second-half striker from Andre Ayew.

It leaves the Owls on seven points and in 23rd-place of the Championship table – five points from 21st-place Coventry City.

They next go in action against a former club of Pulis’ in Stoke City this weekend.