Manchester United have completed the signing of Morecambe youngster Jack Kingdon.

The Express report that the 15-year-old centre-back has completed his Manchester United move, and will link up with the club’s U16 side in the coming weeks.

It comes after United completed the signing of Barnsley goalkeeper Tom Wooster.

Morecambe sit 14th in the League Two table – Kingdon is yet to make his debut for the first-team but was a member of the U18 side at just 15-years-old.

Initially, he’ll join up with United U16 side and hopefully, progress through the ranks to make it into the first-team in the coming years.

The Red Devils sit in 10th-place of the Premier League after a stop-start season under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

They’ve had some trouble in the transfer window of late having been unable to sign a number of prime targets – the likes of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

It’s put for the Norwegian under pressure this season and a few bad results could see him teetering on the Old Trafford exit.

Given his recent acquisitions of Kingdon and Wooster though, it could signal United’s intentions to be more like the United of old, signing young players from the lower leagues and developing them.

It’ll be interesting to watch Kingdon and Wooster both progress at the club, providing they can make the cut in the coming months and years.