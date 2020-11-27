Coventry City youngster Callum O’Hare has been compared to Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish by a scout reporting for The Daily Mail.

O’Hare has got real experience despite his tender years and has become a pivotal part of the Coventry team in the attacking midfield role.

At just 22-years-old he already displays close control of the ball as well as being good in possession and has plenty of time to improve has he plays regular club football.

O’Hare is adept at spotting passes within the Sky Blues side and as well as enjoying getting forward he is also willing to retreat and help out his fellow midfielders and win back possession of the ball.

His style of play is very easy on the eye but to improve his all-round game he could become more conscious of the goal and add further goals and assists to his game.

With O’Hare being just 5 foot 9in he has a quick turn of pace and is able to get away from defenders which causes him to win a number of fouls from the opposition which draws comparisons to Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

Grealish is beginning to shine on the international stage as well as at club level and is one of the most talked about English players on the planet at the moment.

Of course O’Hare has a long way to go if he wants to be mentioned in the same breath of someone like Grealish but he has already shown a huge amount of potential and with him now getting Championship football under his belt the youngster can surely only get better.

Could Callum O'Hare become as good as Jack Grealish?