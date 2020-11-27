Coventry City fans have had their say on recent transfer speculation linking them with a move for former Birmingham City goalkeeper Lee Camp – as revealed by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Current first choice keeper Marko Marosi had to be substituted in the dying minutes of the 1-0 win over Cardiff City after taking a blow to the face, subsequently fracturing his cheekbone.

Although they bought on Ben Wilson to replace him they are still looking to bring in emergency cover before this weekend’s game against league leaders Norwich City.

Camp made 40 appearances across all competitions for Birmingham City last season but left the club once his contract expired and the experienced shot stopper is still on the lookout for a new club.

Camp would bring a wealth of experience to the Sky Blues ahead of what is bound to be a tricky encounter against Daniel Farke’s men.

It is unknown how long Marosi is due to be out of action for and whether Camp would come straight into the side should they sign him but there is no doubt that he would bring experience and composure to the side.

However, some Coventry City fans are unsure about the possibility of signing Camp with a number of their supporters heading to Twitter to discuss their views:

They’d be better off playing an outfield player in goal — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) November 26, 2020

Good goal keeper — Mike O'Cain (@mikeocain) November 26, 2020

Was brilliant at Forest — JP (@Bo55jppp) November 26, 2020

They must be desperate — Tom (@thomasburn1) November 26, 2020

Worst goalie I’ve ever seen in over 50 years of going to football matches. I’m convinced he throws games away for financial gain. If I was a CH with him in goal behind me I would refuse to play. — kevin defty (@kevindefty1) November 26, 2020

Dreadful for blues for a good while but towards the end became a bit of a cult figure, still made too many mistakes but was always good for a penalty save — Damian O (@Damian_BCFC) November 26, 2020

