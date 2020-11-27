Norwich City defender Max Aarons has opened up on the summer speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona, speaking on the Pink Un’ podcast.

Aarons was the subject of rumoured interest from La Liga giants Barcelona but he instead opted to remain at Carrow Road and has featured prominently for the Canaries this season.

Both Ben Godfrey and Jamaal Lewis left Norwich to make the move back to the Premier League following their relegation but Aarons decided not to follow them out of the exit door.

Aarons is one of Norwich’s brightest homegrown talents and has proven himself further this season with a number of standout performances which has seen them surge to the top of the Championship table.

The full-back was close to joining Barcelona before a breakdown in talks and Aaron has since had his say on the move.

“Here was a lot of talk and that time period was a crazy few weeks when everything was going off. To be linked with the biggest club in the world, in my opinion, was amazing,” Aarons said.

“There’s going to be a time where you can say more and speak about it in a bit more detail but as soon as it was over and everything was finished, I couldn’t be disheartened or down about anything. I’ve got a job to do at Norwich and play the best I can. That’s what was important to me at the time.”

Norwich did suffer the losses of the likes of Godfrey and Lewis but managed to retain Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons which was a huge coup for Daniel Farke’s side and one which is now proving dividends following their impressive start to the campaign.

