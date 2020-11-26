Wayne Rooney has ‘taken himself out’ of the squad to face Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship this weekend.

The 35-year-old has taken interim charge alongside a trio of other names at the club, but defeat to Bristol City at the weekend and a 3-0 thumping at Middlesbrough last night has them under fire.

Not only are fans upset with the ongoing management situation – Rooney’s on field performances have been lacklustre of late.

OPINION: Nottingham Forest were ‘foolish’ to let 24-y/o join Championship rivals in summer

Plenty of Derby fans too to Twitter to react of the news of his withdrawal form the Wycombe game.

The Rams sit rooted at the foot of the Championship table having won one game all season, losing the last four and sitting six points from safety.

A win on Saturday would take them level on points with 22nd-place Wycombe who, after a disastrous start, have now lost just once in their last six Championship outings.

See what Derby fans had to say on Rooney’s withdrawal today:

Well that’s a positive, at least he’s not playing! https://t.co/U7pfzCRJnz — Pat (@PaddyFinan) November 26, 2020

Great that he’s dropped himself 2 games too late.if mclaren doesn’t pick the team for Saturday this situation doesn’t get better…Rooney rosenior given know nothing about managing a team…as coaches their CVs are less than stellar 🐏🐏 — Ross O'Byrne (@noles1982) November 26, 2020

I would have preferred if he had taken himself out of the club entirely — SimonDale (@SimonDale4367) November 26, 2020

This is a step in the right direction in my view. Need one voice and one leader. Let’s see what Rooneys got — Ross (@ODonnelinho) November 26, 2020

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS — Will (@willDCFC1) November 26, 2020