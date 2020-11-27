As reported by the Express through its writer Ryan Taylor, and confirmed via Twitter accounts (below), Manchester United have snapped up highly-rated Morecambe teen prospect Jack Kingdon.

I’m very honoured & proud to be a part of this special club @manunited 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/uWn1IG48dU — Jack K (@jackkingdon3) November 25, 2020

Finally over the line and what a day for this young man… Massive Congratulations to Jack on signing for one of the biggest clubs in the world this evening. #NationalFinalist #ManUtd Immense achievement and an amazing role model for everyone here at @TurtonSchool pic.twitter.com/uSUWTONMok — Turton School PE (@TURTONPE) November 25, 2020

Where he’s come from

Young centre-back Kingdon was a part of the Morecambe academy set-up and only signed a new four-year deal at the club in May.

He was a key part of his school, Turton, Year 10 football team that made it to the English School’s Football Association final. It was a final they ended up as runners-up to Bishop’s Stortford High School, losing 2-1 on the day.

What next for the young teen defender

It will be a big step up in class for the 15-year-old as he looks to move from the Shrimpers academy set up to the top table with Manchester United and their fiercely competitive youth set-up.

It is a set-up which hoovers up rated players from around the world. Just the name of the club attracts players to the Red Devils. Youngster Kingdon has joined a very competitve set of young players amd will likely be pitched into Manchester United’s Under-16 squad.

Onwards and upwards

Obviously, it will be a struggle for the young defender as he looks to force his way through the age groups at United’s Carrington Road traning complex. It will be a struggle that he will no doubt face head-on.

Positivity can be gleaned from the fact that the Mancunian outfit are not shy in promoting youth when they feel that the time is right. You only have to look at Mason Greenwood in the current first-team plans for evidence of that approach.