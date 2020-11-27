News broke earlier from Sky Sports, that Wayne Rooney had stepped aside from playing duties with Derby County for the weekend’s crunch fixture against fellow basement dwellers Wycombe Wanderers. The reason for that?

Well, it is to allow the former Manchester United and England great to focus on his sideline duties as the Rams look to climb off the foot of the table. Rooney is part of a four-man team tasked with righting County’s listing ship ahead of a proposed takeover by Arab investors.

Change of tack and direction

Sky Sports News’ article report that a decision was made to dissolve the four-man, interim coaching team for the crunch game against Wycombe and, instead, place Rooney in sole charge.

They said that “talks were held” and the culmination of these was “the decision was taken to abandon the plan to have the coaching staff manage the team.” Instead, Rooney was elevated to the lone man in charge.

The situation on Saturday

It’s a relegation battle on Saturday between Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers. The Rams are bottom on just 6 points and are a further six points and a few goals away from safety.

Their opponents, Wycombe, are two places above them in 22nd place and a win for them would drag them level on points with Coventry City on 12 points. Derby play the Sky Blues in their next fixture after the Wycombe match-up.

What the fans say about all of this

This decision has defintely gotten a whole lot of Derby fans talking – many of them after Telegraph writer and report John Percy tweeted the news (below):

#dcfc news: Wayne Rooney is taking himself out of the squad for Saturday’s game against Wycombe to solely focus on taking the team. He is now the head figure of the interim team. Decision was made this morning, after the 3-0 defeat at Boro — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) November 26, 2020

Fan comments on Percy tweet

Really with those substitutes last night? — Andy Buckley-Taylor (@BuckTaylor64) November 26, 2020

It’s all a fudge, bet 365 done a deal so Rooney doesn’t start every game so he gets the managers job, he’s been a passenger for weeks, he’ll still have WR32 on his tracksuit on Saturday 🤔 — simon hooley (@simonhooley1) November 26, 2020

Like that will make any difference. He should be dropped on performance alone… — Chris (@buckers2011) November 26, 2020

However that also means he’s more than likely to be appointed manager with mclaren as the qualified one upstairs 🙈 two wins next games and they’ll give him the job which would be a disaster waiting to happen — theaz (@redrunazza) November 26, 2020

At some point I am sure the left hand will start to know what the right hand is doing but not sure it will be any time soon. What a mess! #dcfc #rooney — Simon Marriott (@SimonJMarriott) November 26, 2020

He’s been hopeless. Derby gave been playing with ten men for a year. — Steve Jones (@sjlufc) November 26, 2020

Can he take himself back to D C United for 8 seasons ..? — Neil Harrison (@midasuk237) November 26, 2020

Head figure? How did he swindle that? — david herrod (@herrod_david) November 26, 2020

Great. What would be even better is for him to leave the club full stop because he’s going to take it in to league one — Andrew Patrick (@AndrewP46859759) November 26, 2020

Can we then sack him if we get less than 4 points from WW and Cov? — Sheikh Yerboothi D.C.F.C. (@Maybot_8000) November 26, 2020

Is it time for Derby County to get serious and bin Rooney idea off or simply appoint him?