News broke earlier from Sky Sports, that Wayne Rooney had stepped aside from playing duties with Derby County for the weekend’s crunch fixture against fellow basement dwellers Wycombe Wanderers. The reason for that?

Well, it is to allow the former Manchester United and England great to focus on his sideline duties as the Rams look to climb off the foot of the table. Rooney is part of a four-man team tasked with righting County’s listing ship ahead of a proposed takeover by Arab investors.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport

Change of tack and direction

Sky Sports News’ article report that a decision was made to dissolve the four-man, interim coaching team for the crunch game against Wycombe and, instead, place Rooney in sole charge.

They said that “talks were held” and the culmination of these was “the decision was taken to abandon the plan to have the coaching staff manage the team.” Instead, Rooney was elevated to the lone man in charge.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport

The situation on Saturday

It’s a relegation battle on Saturday between Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers. The Rams are bottom on just 6 points and are a further six points and a few goals away from safety.

Their opponents, Wycombe, are two places above them in 22nd place and a win for them would drag them level on points with Coventry City on 12 points. Derby play the Sky Blues in their next fixture after the Wycombe match-up.

What the fans say about all of this

This decision has defintely gotten a whole lot of Derby fans talking – many of them after Telegraph writer and report John Percy tweeted the news (below):

Fan comments on Percy tweet

Is it time for Derby County to get serious and bin Rooney idea off or simply appoint him?

Bin off.

Bring some other manager in.

Simply appoint.

Could do the job.