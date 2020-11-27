Like a boxer trapped on the ropes and facing obvious defeat, Derby County are reeling from blow after knockout-seeking blow. The latest set of blows was delivered by a merciless Middlesbrough outfit who walked away with all three points and a 3-0 victory.

This was the second Rams game without a permanent manager after the club parted ways with former Holland international Phillip Cocu. Wayne Rooney is part of a four-man interim leadership team and is a serious contender for the hotseat.

Can’t fault him on the field

Wayne Rooney is a player with 491 Premier League appearances and 208 top-tier goals – he’s earned his stripes on the pitch. With 53 goals, he is also England’s leading goalscorer.

He arrived at Derby County after a spell in the MLS representing DC United. Whilst with the capitol side, Rooney appeared in 48 games, netting 24 goals. In fairness, Rooney has also done it on the pitch for the Rams.

On the sidelines is where problems are

Since taking on the interim coaching role as part of the team-of-four, it is becoming abundantly clear that the former Manchester United and England great is not what Derby County require. Not with the position they now find themselves in.

On a short-term basis, you could argue that the Rams could do worse and leave the ship rudderless. At least adding Rooney as nominated man-in-charge adds a little stability. It doesn’t add enough, though.

Derby are firmly at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table. They don’t look in a good position. They do not need a greenhorn boss like Wayne Rooney to drag them out of the clutches of relegation. Instead, they need someone with experience of this situation.

Wayne Rooney is not that ‘someone’.

Quick and simple question: Yes or No - should Derby County go for Wayne Rooney?