Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has spoken in a press conference about the possibility of welcoming fans back to Fratton Park, as reported by Hampshire Live.

It comes after the announcement on Thursday evening that the Portsmouth area would be under tier two restrictions when the national lockdown ends.

This means that the club can have up to 2,000 supporters at matches as long as safety criteria are met.

The national lockdown is set to end on 2nd December, with the tier system coming into play in time for Portsmouth’s League One fixture with Peterborough the following Saturday.

It represents an important match for Pompey as both teams are in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Peterborough are the currently 2nd in the league while Jackett’s side are in 4th place.

The return of fans at Fratton Park could give the home side the edge to clinch a key victory.

Jackett comments on fans return



“Whenever they do come back, they will be welcomed back.

“For the big picture of football and for sport in this country, fans to come back into stadiums is what we all want and this is a step in the right direction.

“We have a good chance this season of being successful and we are in a good position in the league, we are still in two cup competitions and so, our fans’ encouragement of our players is a big part and is going to help us in terms of what we do going forward.”

Jackett on boost for players



“It is a step in the right direction towards, particularly in big games, full capacity which is what we always try to aim for.

“Yes, getting the passion and atmosphere back into the ground, the way that the Portsmouth supporters back their players can really help us to have a good season.

” As well as that, you are looking at the wider picture of football and it would be great to see our supporters back in the stadiums.”