According to in-game tweets by Huddersfield Town’s academy Twitter feed (below), Sheffield Wednesday have retained both an interest in and the service of free agent forward De’Marlio Brown-Sterling.

20‘ #htafc B 0-0 #swfc De’Marlio Brown-Sterling is sent clean-through on goal, however, Demeaco Duhaney races back and makes a superb challenge to avert the danger#YoungTerriers — HTAFC Academy (@htafcacademy) November 25, 2020

The youngster, formerly on the books at League Two side Bolton, has been at the South Yorkshire club for a while now after being released by the Trotters at the start of July this year.

How he came to be with the Owls

Bolton have had a rough time of it lately. Successive relegations and a points deduction have seen them drop to League Two. This, combined with a need to balance the books in this Covid-ravaged era saw the Lancashire-based side lose lose their Category Two academy status.

Dropping to Category Three, Bolton made the decision to do away with their Under-23 side. Disbanded, this left many of their youngsters looking for alternative employment within football.

Worth a punt for Wednesday

In a way, Sheffield Wednesday bringing in youngster Brown-Sterling is something of a free-hit opportunity for the Owls. Having him there is doing them no harm and it is likely costing them very little.

Unearthing diamonds-in-the-rough is something that all sides hope to be involved in. Sheffield Wednesday are no exception to that rule. The former Bolton youngster has a grounding in football and has League One experience in his armoury.

Of course, it still remains to be seen whether the powers-that-be at Hillsborough think enough to make the young striker’s stay a more permanent one. However, the fact he is still currently at the club can only be seen as a good omen.

Should Sheffield Wednesday take a chance on or swerve a deal for De'Marlio Brown-Sterling?