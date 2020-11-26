According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on his personal Twitter feed (tweet – below), Coventry City are checking out former Birmingham City and Cardiff City stopper Lee Camp as they look to provide more steel at the back.

Coventry. Checking into Lee Camp as emergency signing for the second time in recent weeks. Free agent. Available. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 26, 2020

Where it all began for Camp

36-year-old Camp started out as a youth player at Derby County, making the step up to first-team status in 2002. He went on to make 96 appearances for the Rams, conceding 136 times and keeping 25 clean sheets.

His time at Pride Park was typified by a number of loans, Camp spending time out at Burton, QPR (twice) and Norwich. He eventually signed for QPR from Derby for around £400,000 in 2007.

Last time out for Camp

Camp was last on the books at Birmingham City, having arrived at St Andrews from Cardiff City on a 2018 free transfer. His two seasons at the Second-City club saw him amass 86 appearances where he conceded 116 times and kept 20 clean sheets.

With Birmingham looking to move in a different direction under Aitor Karanka, the dependable Camp was released onto the free agent market at the start of August this year.

What would Lee Camp bring to the table

One word – experience. At 36, Lee Camp isn’t that old by goalkeeper standards and he’s got heaps of experience tucked under his belt. 523 Sky Bet Championship games are the bulk of his time between the sticks but he’s also turned out for 3 Premier League games when at Sunderland.

Coventry haven’t fared too well on their return to English football’s second-tier competition. They sit in an uncomfortable 21st place in the league table – just three points shy of the drop zone.

Whether being snapped up for the first-team picture or just to provide competition, a move for Lee Camp would be a wise move for Coventry City to make.

