Southend United manager Mark Molesley has reiterated the need for fans as he was left delighted at the new that Roots Hall could welcome back 2,000 spectators following lockdown.

The Blues boss stated:

“It’s really positive news coming out today. The fans can’t come back quick enough, especially for us. We can’t wait for that and hopefully that news will be followed by some other positive news with other players returning.”

The former Weymouth man then added:

“We’ve certainly missed them, there’s no doubt about it. I’ve heard great things and it was a big part of why I wanted to come to the club.

“Hopefully they will see that brighter times are to come and they can come help push us onto those times.”

The hope from a Southend point of view will be that a return of fans sees an upturn in form as the Shrimpers look to escape their current predicament.

As it stands, the Blues are set for a back to back relegation. Molesley’s side currently sit rock bottom of League Two with just three points to their name after 13 games.

Though, it has to be said, they have looked far more resolute in recent games.

Against Walsall, they finally picked up their first win of the season before the game against Cambridge United was postponed with the Shrimpers unable to field a squad as a result of COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, despite coming away eventual 1-0 losers, there were plenty of positives for Southend to take away. Defensively, they looked better than on most occasions so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, going the other way, though the goal didn’t come, they threatened at times against a good Forest Green Rovers side.

Add the improved level of performances with the return of fans at Roots Hall and the Shrimpers may have their survival answer.

If an upturn in form doesn’t come as the fans retake their seats, however, then those in attendance are set for a miserable season back at Roots Hall.