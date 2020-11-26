Following a bizarre decision by referee Andy Woolmer to deny Swansea City of either a penalty on Andre Ayew or a marvellous overhead kick winner by Kasey Palmer, Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper said in his post-match press conference, per Wales Online, that the decision was, ‘personal’.

In the very same press conference, Cooper revealed that he spoke to the Football Association about referee Andy Woolmer, who denied three very valid penalty claims from Swansea against QPR earlier this year.

Cooper not a happy man

Cooper did not confirm which incident triggered the Under-17 World Cup winning coach to speak to The FA directly, however, that game stands out like a sore thumb.

“The end was the end. Apparently, it was a foul on the goalkeeper that he blew the whistle for. Good luck in writing about that one, whatever it was,” Said Cooper, aggrieved by the incident.

“But it was a performance I predicted from the official and one that I spoke to the governing body about a few days ago. My prediction was right.”

“One thing was for sure, that, whatever the decision was, it was not going to us. It’s personal, unfortunately.”

Big views aired

A huge statement from the Welshman, who has ambitions of earning his first promotion under Swansea City, who have not returned to the Premier League since their relegation in 2018.

Cooper could well find himself in trouble with authorities following this statement, which in my personal opinion, is ridiculous as he warned the FA before the game. I believe he has every right to feel disgruntled, as does every Swansea City fan.