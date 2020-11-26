Following a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City manager Steve Cooper was left disappointed- stating that he came away feeling as though his side should have come away with all three points.

The Swans boss did admit, however, that his side struggled in the first half, telling their official club website:

“We did not play well enough first half, that’s for sure, and I am not going to lose sight of that when I analyse the game with the players. We fell into the trap of having loads of the ball but not being quick enough or creating enough with it, and then getting done on a set piece or a counter-attack.”

Cooper was also quick to praise goalscorer Andre Ayew:

“It was disappointing to fall for that, but fair play we made a couple of changes and in the second half we saw a real improvement in intensity. Andre got the goal with a great finish, and at the end apparently it was a foul on the keeper that saw it (Palmer’s goal) ruled out.”

The former England Under-17 manager then admitted that he felt as though his side should have won the game after an improved second half, stating:

“We were much better second half, and it leaves us with that feeling that we should have won the game.”

The draw leaves Swansea fourth and four points adrift of table-toppers Norwich City. Had the Welsh side picked up all three points, the gap to the leaders would be just the one point and, instead of fourth, they would be third.

And that’s what will frustrate Cooper the most. A win, by a certain margin, could have even seen them go second on goal difference and, therefore, in the automatic promotion position.

For now, however, the Swans remain fourth- a position which is by no means a negative one. And with each passing week, the likes of Andre Ayew look increasingly likely of propelling the Welshman to the playoffs come the end of the season.

Up next, they will be tasked with overcoming Nottingham Forest who sit in the most precarious of positions. The Reds currently sit one place above the dropzone on 12 points.

The game should be one of relative ease for Swansea, but, in the Championship, any result is possible. Forest, themselves, will be desperate for the three points.