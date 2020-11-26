Speaking to West London Sport, QPR boss Mark Warburton has said he is waiting on updates regarding injuries to defenders Rob Dickie, Conor Masterton and Yoann Barbet.

So far this season, a partnership of Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet has been Mark Warburton’s first-choice centre-back partnership with QPR.

The partnership has been broken up in recent weeks, however. Summer signing Dickie has been kept out of action through an ankle injury but made a return to training earlier this week.

Barbet and Masterson have played alongside each other in the last two games but Warburton has said both took “nasty whacks” in their 3-2 win over Rotherham United.

Now, Warburton has provided an update on the fitness of the defensive trio. Speaking to West London Sport, the QPR boss said they are undergoing tests at the moment, saying:

“The boys are being tested as we speak. We’ll see how they are and how they report. The second day (after a match) is often worse in terms of soreness and injury.

“Every club is the same. It’s Emergency Ward 10 on certain days and we just see how they report.

“We’ll have to see how they are. With Rob, when you increase their loading on the training pitch you have to see if there’s a reaction.

“Yoann and Conor both took nasty whacks. Again, it’s often worse on the second day, so we’ll have to see how they report this morning.

“At the moment I honestly don’t know. Fingers crossed and we’ll just have to wait and see. With players now it’s very often giving it until the last minute to see if they’re available.”

With Brentford up next for QPR, it will be interesting to see who lines up at centre-back for Warburton’s Rangers.