Tony Pulis – who managed Boaz Myhill during his time with West Brom – has been forming his backroom staff following his appointment at Sheffield Wednesday. Now, it has been revealed Pulis approached Myhill about coming to work with him at Hillsborough.

Myhill was approached regarding a first-team role with Wednesday. However, the former Wales international rejected the job, opting to remain with West Brom to continue his work with the academy.

Post-retirement, former Hull City goalkeeper Myhill has been working as a coach with West Brom. The 38-year-old works in the Baggies youth set-up, overseeing the development of the academy’s young shot-stoppers.

Not only does he work with the young goalkeepers with West Brom, but he also remains in close contact with loaned out shot-stoppers. Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths are on loan with Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town respectively.

Myhill spent the vast majority of his playing career in the Premier League or Championship. He represented the likes of Aston Villa, Hull City and West Brom, notching up almost 400 career appearances.

His experience would have been of great value for Wednesday. Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith have both made their way through the Owls academy and Myhill would have played a role in continuing their development.

